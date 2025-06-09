Blue Pacific united under "Ocean of Peace" banner

History was made today at the 54th Pacific Islands Forum, as Pacific leaders came together to declare the Blue Pacific Continent as an Ocean of Peace.

The declaration, endorsed in a landmark commemorative event, is a bold regional vision to secure peace, unity, and sovereignty amid growing global tensions and climate threats.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who championed the concept, delivered a moving keynote address, reflecting on his own journey and the shared challenges facing Pacific nations.

“Our unity is our dignity and strength. Nothing must come between us, not even economic interests or the rising seas.”

Rabuka’s words carried the weight of an experience a statesman who has walked the hard road from battlefield to boardroom.

He spoke directly to the generational responsibility of today’s leaders to guide and mentor those who will come next.

“The lessons we have learned are not just for us — they are meant to be shared. We’re here to offer a steady hand and a guiding voice.”

He highlighted that the Ocean of Peace declaration is a promise that the Pacific will be a region free from coercion, militarization, and external interference.

He adds that it will be a region where peace is not just the absence of conflict, but a living value embedded in Pacific ways, customs, and community.

The Prime Minister called on world powers to respect Pacific sovereignty, and urged leaders to reject division in favour of deeper cooperation.

“Our silence must never be misread for emptiness or weakness. While we might be small, our determination and faith… is the very source of our being and resolve.”

The declaration comes after more than two years of regional consultation, and is closely tied to the Boe Declaration and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

