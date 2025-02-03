Bilateral collaboration for housing options

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is dedicated to offering affordable housing to people across the country.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are working with international partners to improve housing options.

He says there are many factors which affect reasonable housing options and they are constantly trying to mitigate it.

“Housing markets worldwide are currently facing significant challenges. The surge in housing prices driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and geopolitical tensions has created widespread uncertainty.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka highlighted a recent development where the Public Rental Board gave offer letters to 13 of their tenants.

The PM also expressed the need to cultivate a sense of homeownership for Fijians so that they can have a sense of security and financial stability in their lives.