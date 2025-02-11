BIL secure long-term resource

Naloto village, Ba. [Photo Credit: Three Piece]

Basic Industries Limited has secured long-term access to river gravel and hard rock resources from the Toge Resource Owners.

This agreement ensures Standard Concrete Industries can supply premium quarry aggregates for construction in the west.

The Toge Village Site is in the district of Naloto, in the province of Ba.

Surveys confirm sufficient resources for long-term use: six to eight years for river gravel (at 100,000m3/year production) and up to 851 years for hard rock.

Testing confirms the quality of both resources exceeds required standards.

The river gravel is owned by the Toge Village Community, while the hard rock belongs to the Mataqali Naqata of Toge Village.

BIL’s agreement with both groups focuses on supporting their daily needs and future growth, specifically in housing, education, women & youth welfare, and general village funds.

BIL will also provide annual funding for village CSR projects.

