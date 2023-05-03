Beware of residential rental scam: Shandil

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is alerting consumers to refrain from making residential bond and rental payments without seeking verification first.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the alert is being issued after the discovery of a residential rental scam being orchestrated by a woman in Suva.

It is alleged the woman is falsely claiming to offer flats for rent and collects payments, from unsuspecting consumers.

Shandil says according to multiple reports received by the Council, the woman has been approaching people in the Suva area, claiming that she has flats available for rent.

She has been taking advance payments from vulnerable individuals, promising that the property will be available once a payment of $600 bond and $600 advance rent is paid.

Shandil claims after receiving payment from consumers, the individual comes up with various delaying tactics such as; ‘the flat needs more renovation’ or ‘the existing tenants are still on the premises.’

She says after intervention from the Council, only one complainant has been given a refund after months of being given the run-around,

Shandil says many other complainants await restitution.