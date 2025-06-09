BATI puts Fijian stories on the global stage

Source: Bati - the movie

Fiji’s film industry has reached a historic milestone as BATI, the country’s first locally produced feature film screens at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

The movie marks a major step for Fijian cinema, showcasing local talent and telling authentic Pacific stories on the global stage.

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said BATI reflects the resilience, creativity and ambition of Pacific filmmakers.

The 83-minute boxing drama, written and directed by Andrew John Fakaua Ponton, follows Sam, a young security guard who dreams of becoming a professional boxer to support his family.

The film had its world premiere in Auckland on August 9, followed by screenings in Wellington and Christchurch.

It is now scheduled to screen across Fiji, Samoa and Papua New Guinea on August 21.

Kamikamica said the movie was more than entertainment, highlighting the economic and social value of Fiji’s local film sector.

Last year alone, the industry generated $255 million, created more than 1,200 jobs and involved over 280 service providers in transport, catering and technical support.

Kamikamica states BATI demonstrates that Fiji can be more than a location for foreign productions.

The government aims to build a creative economy that supports storytelling, training, and innovation, providing young Fijians with opportunities to pursue careers in acting, directing, producing and other aspects of filmmaking at home.

The film’s international recognition, including its selection by the Pacific Island Screen Artists and the Indigenous Cinema Alliance to represent Pacific cinema at the European Film Market in Berlin, positions Fiji as a rising hub for Pacific storytelling.

