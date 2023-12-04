Bank plans for strategic expansions

Bred Bank's new branch in Labasa

Bred Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Thierry Charras-Gillot reveals that they intend to establish more branches across Fiji.

Boasting a customer base exceeding 40,000 retail clients and serving 1,700 diverse companies, Bred Bank recently broadened its presence to the Northern Division by successfully opening a new branch in Labasa.

Charras-Gillot, pleased with the positive feedback received sees it as a driving force for future growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are very focused on the quality of the service we deliver to our customers. And the setup of our branches used to be different from the other banks. All our customers or our retail customers have a dedicated personal banker and all our PB’s have close office.”

From next year, Charras-Gillot states that the bank aims to open branches in Sigatoka, and other locations and at the same carefully select strategic locations for these expansions.

The CEO also emphasized Bred Bank’s plans to enhance its ATM network, strategically introducing two to four new ATMs annually.

This move is designed to augment accessibility for their customers.

Highlighted the commitment to fostering financial inclusivity in Fiji, Gillot highlighted the bank’s dedication to facilitating the opening of new accounts and businesses.