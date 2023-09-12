Bala provides evidence against Prasad

Professor Biman Prasad (left), Opposition MP Parveen Bala.

Parliament Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu confirmed this morning that he has received evidence from Opposition MP Parveen Bala on the claims made by him against Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Ratu Naiqama says he will review and assess the evidence and thereafter provide his ruling during this week’s parliament sitting.

During the July parliament sitting, Bala on two occasions made claims that the budget does nothing for the sugarcane farmers, who in the cane belt are still asking what happened to the promise of $110 per tonne of cane made by Professor Biman Prasad.

Bala had further claimed that Prasad and his candidates told the farmers during the campaign that they were going to give $110.

On the second occasion, Bala claimed that the new scholarship system that replaces the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme is a sell-out of the principle of equal access to higher education just to keep a badly thought-out election promise and that the Finance Minister is simply keeping his job by keeping his promise.

Professor Prasad had then raised a point of order, claiming that Bala is using parliament to incite racial hatred and did not provide evidence.