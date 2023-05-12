Bainimarama claims a political witch hunt against him

[Source: FijiFirst/Facebook]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s time to get away from political harassment.

Bainimarama made the comment following his appearance at the CID Headquarters in Suva in the last hour.

He was at the CID in relation to allegations of abuse of office in a separate case.

Police say it’s alleged that Bainimarama had approved the waiver of a process for the purchase of medical equipment worth over $50,000.

Following his questioning, the former Prime Minister made claims outside the CID Office that this is a political witch hunt.

He says that resources are being wasted on this and should be used on people who need it most.