Bainimarama and Qiliho to front court for abuse of office

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will be produced at the Suva Magistrates’ Court at a special court sitting this morning.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the two have been charged with one count of abuse of office each, following the sanctioning of charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are currently being held in custody at the Totogo Police Station after their interrogation at the CID headquarters.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions highlighted in a statement that the charges relate to a complaint laid with the police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

It is alleged that the duo intervened in an investigation of financial mismanagement at the regional university.

Raikaci says, as advised by Pryde, the special task force headed by the Director of Criminal Investigations will undertake further investigations into other matters arising from this case.

The force will release more information when there are new developments.