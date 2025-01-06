Bail denied for alleged rapist

24-year-old Ilaisa Tanoa Degei, front

The Nadi Magistrates Court has denied bail for 24-year-old Ilaisa Tanoa Degei who has been charged in relation to the alleged sexual assault case of the Virgin Airline crew member.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.

The Magistrate denied Degei’s bail saying it’s an indictable offence.

The case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court to be called on January 20th.