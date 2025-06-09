Back to school assistance not a free pass, says Education Minister

[file photo]

The Ministry of Education is aware that some parents enroll their children in school to receive the $200 Back-to-School assistance but fail to continue monitoring their education.

The issue was highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, who says this is one of the reasons some head teachers decline enrolment applications for the new academic year.

Radrodro says that at the beginning of the year, the Ministry records a high number of student enrolments, but the numbers tend to drop during examination registration.

“It seems that some parents, after receiving the $200, lack responsibility in monitoring their children’s education”

The Minister is advising parents to closely monitor their children’s education to ensure they remain in school and are able to secure employment in the future.

