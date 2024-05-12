Ba police search for alleged assault suspect

Ba Police are pursuing the suspect involved in the alleged assault of a 59-year-old woman in her home in Toge, last week.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa says a team has been conducting house to house enquiries, gathering statements.

The suspect had entered the victim’s home on May 9th in the afternoon, and assaulted the woman when she confronted him.

As a result the woman sustained injuries.

SSP Vaisewa says was treated for injuries at the Ba Aspen Hospital and discharged the next day.

The investigation continues.