Authorities work to contain Rarawai mill fire

The National Fire Authority is currently on site working to contain the fire at the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Rarawai Mill in Ba.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh says initial reports indicate that the blaze originated from the power house.

He says that the fire started at around 11.30am.

Singh says the FSC and the National Fire Authority are actively engaged in preventing the fire from spreading further.

He says their priority is the safety of the people and the workers at the site.

Singh has been briefed on the situation, and the Ministry is in close contact with FSC mill management.

FBC News has also gathered that lorry drivers who were scheduled to deliver cane to the Rarawai Mill today have been redirected to the Lautoka Mill.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

