Aussie Government and Fiji Ports to look at Lautoka Port

The Australian Government and Fiji Ports Corporation Limited have joined forces to chart the future course of the Lautoka foreshore area.

The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a grant agreement today, facilitating the infusion of international technical expertise to explore and propose viable development options for the strategically important region.

CEO of Fiji Ports Vajira Piyasena expressed gratitude for the support from Australia, emphasizing the pivotal role ports play in fueling Fiji’s economic and infrastructure growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Recognizing the increasing volume of cargo and passengers traversing Fiji’s shores, Piyasena highlighted the redevelopment plan as a crucial step in addressing potential capacity constraints.

The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling Fiji’s economic expansion and generating employment opportunities.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, reiterated the significance of the Lautoka foreshore redevelopment plan.

McDonald emphasized that the recently inked agreement empowers Fiji Ports to strategically plan for the future of the Lautoka foreshore.

He stressed the broader impact of the initiative, foreseeing job creation and an economic upswing, particularly benefiting Fiji’s Western Division.