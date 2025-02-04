Audio recording by Saumi admissible

Senior Barrister Janet Mason and Judge Justin Ashton-Lewis

The audio recording of a meeting taken by the now-dismissed Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Manager of Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, is admissible in the hearing to determine the validity of the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason states that Judge Justin Ashton-Lewis has made a ruling on this matter.

It’s alleged that Saumi recorded a meeting on the day Malimali was arrested in September of last year when she was announced as the new Commissioner.

The meeting is believed to have been attended by Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu, Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clark, Laurel Vaurasi, Amani Bale, and Nemani Tuifagalele.

The recordings were later discovered by Tuifagalele, as they were part of Saumi’s affidavit in Malimali’s hearing.

Mason disputed the claim that taking the recording was illegal.

“The view of the Commission is that there is no law that prevented Mr. Saumi from undertaking the recording, so we don’t think it was unlawful.”

The Commission of Inquiry is hoping to have Saumi return for cross-examination.

Saumi was dismissed from FICAC after giving evidence in Malimali’s case.