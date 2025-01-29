Association prioritizes cleanliness and comfort

[File Photo]

Plans are underway to make Suva City more welcoming this year, focusing on key improvements in cleanliness and accessibility.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, says the addition of more rubbish bins is a crucial step towards maintaining a cleaner environment for both locals and tourists.

Recognizing the need for better seating options, particularly for elderly cruise passengers, the association is collaborating with the Suva City Council to create comfortable seating areas throughout the city.

Currently, limited resting spots exist outside of Terry Walk, making it challenging for visitors to comfortably enjoy their time in the Capital City.

“Because when the tourists come in, there are a lot of old people on the cruise liners, and they try to sit down and see and observe the environment.”

Through these initiatives, the Suva Retailers Association aims to transform the city into not just a place to visit, but a place to truly enjoy, relax, and appreciate the Capital, whether you’re a tourist exploring for the day or a local going about your daily routine.