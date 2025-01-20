Assistance sought in identifying deceased

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are seeking information to identify an unknown Indo-Fijian man found dead in Nasau, Nadi, last Saturday.

He is believed to be in his late 30s, of average height and slim build, with long, straight black hair.

He has an anchor tattoo on his lower right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Officer Sergeant Saiasi Matarugu or Investigation Officer DC Isimeli Bolakivei at 2296502/2296500.