Arts village revived as an eco-tourism destination in Pacific Harbour

In a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and creativity, the historic Arts Village of Pacific Harbour has officially entered a new chapter.

The Damodar Group has launched the first phase of the Damodar Arts Village redevelopment, unveiling three major entertainment and cultural brands that promise to reinvigorate Fiji’s tourism and cultural economy.

This joint venture between the Group and Yatulau Company Limited marks not just the unveiling of a physical space but the rebirth of a cultural icon.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive of Damodar Group Div Damodar says the Arts Village, once a cherished part of Fijian childhood memories, is now being revitalized, honoring its cultural roots while embracing a modern vision for the future.

“The entire total phases of the development is three phases.”

The total investment is 20 million. At the moment, we’re looking to employ, we have about 40 people employed and in the first phase of the development, the second phase will have about 100 people, maybe 150 people.”

Damodar says that the project has been a deeply collaborative effort with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Tourism Fiji, the iTaukei Trust Fund, and numerous local performers, artists, and community leaders to ensure the authenticity of the revival.

He adds that they are really keeping the strong roots to the provinces and the idea is going along with their investment program to include all the ecotourism in the provinces and expand it further.

Damodar Arts Village Center Manager Isoa Danavavana says that this venture will equally incorporate elements of the nearby provinces.

“We are very, very careful and we like to involve the province for this project. In the beginning, we had approached the Yasana o Serua to bring our sevusevu iTaueki protocol for asking permission to do business in their land. And then we came back to the various tikinas , like the Deuba Tikina . We did self-serve and paid our respects to the landowners.”

The Damodar Arts Village is set to open next month and this place is set to showcase and incorporate a perfect blend of iTaukei culture, tradition, arts, value, and heritage to the people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.