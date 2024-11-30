Architects honored for shaping nation’s future

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad lauds architects at the Fiji Architecture Awards night, highlighting the significant role they play in shaping Fiji’s future.

The DPM says architects are not just constructing buildings but are creating spaces that enhance the quality of life.

Prasad says the event is a celebration of the hard work, resilience, and creativity of architects in designing structures that impact communities, culture, and the economy.

“Architecture is more than creating spaces. It is about crafting an environment that enhances our quality of life, safeguards our communities, and reflects on our aspirations.”

Prasad also emphasizes the importance of architects in helping to implement the Fiji National Development Plan 2025-2029, which aims to build economic resilience and improve the quality of life for all Fijians.

The DMP further calls on architects to integrate climate-smart designs that address the challenges of climate change.

Drawing attention to Fiji’s recent participation in COP29, Prasad highlights the need for sustainable infrastructure to withstand future environmental challenges.

Biman also spoke about the role of architects in promoting social equity and inclusivity, urging the profession to prioritize affordable housing, community facilities, and public spaces that are accessible to all Fijians.

He also stressed the importance of preserving Fiji’s cultural heritage while designing innovative and eco-friendly solutions for the tourism industry.

The announcement of the award winners, who received recognition for their exceptional designs and contributions to the architectural profession, marked the evening’s culmination.

In his closing remarks, Prasad encouraged all architects to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of design to help shape a sustainable and prosperous future for Fiji.

The awards night served as a reminder of the pivotal role architects play in building a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally conscious Fiji.