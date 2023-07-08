APO countries to observe Fiji’s success framework

[Source: Fiji National University/Facebook]

Two countries from the Asian Productivity Organization will be visiting Fiji to observe the business excellence framework and process.

This was revealed by the Fiji National University Pro-Vice Chancellor, TVET Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata

Dr. Tagicakiverata further says that Fiji is doing well in the areas of Productivity and Business Excellence.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji has done very well. We’ve had 2 Asian Productivity organization countries, Cambodia and Bangladesh, who are coming to visit us to come and see how we do things.”

George Wong, Principal Consultant from Singapore, echoed similar sentiments and added that this is wonderful news and an achievement.

Wong says that there are many other activities in the country that actually embrace the Business Framework and are still in the implementation phase to sustain the journey of excellence and bring out the nation’s productivity to the highest level.