Anthony reelected as ITUC-AP President

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony has been re-elected the International Trade Union Confederation-AP President.
The decision was made at the 5th ITUC-AP Regional Conference in Bangkok.
Anthony will serve his third term in this role.
Meanwhile, FTUC Executive Officer and Cordinator-Programmes and Administration Jotika Sharma was elected Chair of the ITUC-AP Women’s Committee.
Mererai Vateqe from FTUC Youth Committee retained her position as Ex-Officio of the ITUC-AP Youth Committee.
The ITUC is headquartered in Belgium and represents 207 million members from 169 countries of which 40 percent are women.
