Anthony reelected as ITUC-AP President

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony has been re-elected the International Trade Union Confederation-AP President.

The decision was made at the 5th ITUC-AP Regional Conference in Bangkok.

Anthony will serve his third term in this role.

Meanwhile, FTUC Executive Officer and Cordinator-Programmes and Administration Jotika Sharma was elected Chair of the ITUC-AP Women’s Committee.

Mererai Vateqe from FTUC Youth Committee retained her position as Ex-Officio of the ITUC-AP Youth Committee.

The ITUC is headquartered in Belgium and represents 207 million members from 169 countries of which 40 percent are women.