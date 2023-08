The whole of Viti Levu is again without power supply.

The Energy Fiji Limited says their teams are working to restore the power supply.

FBC News is trying to get EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel to explain the frequent cause of power disruptions on the main island.

There was no power supply on the main land yesterday evening, which was restored at different intervals.

No timeline has been given as to when the power supply will be restored.