Animal welfare linked to livelihoods and nutrition

The Agriculture Ministry is calling for a stronger partnership to improve animal welfare and to protect public health across Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna shares that legislative reviews are underway, but efforts are also focused on reducing disease risks from animals to humans.

“Some animal welfare people place more effort in addressing dog welfare rather than the whole animal welfare component. So we would like to work together so that we address both dog welfare and other animal welfare in our communities. The Ministry cannot do it alone, and that’s why we are funding some of the, like SPCA, we are funding programs to address the population in towns and cities.”

Tunabuna states the Ministry cannot act alone and is funding programs through organisations like the SPCA to manage stray populations in towns and cities.

He adds that community outreach and awareness are vital, especially in rural areas where services are limited.

The Ministry urges animal welfare groups to work together to address both pet welfare and broader livestock concerns.

Tunabuna stresses that animal welfare is not just about pets, but about protecting livelihoods, ensuring proper nutrition and safeguarding public health across Fiji.

