Amendments will strengthen Fiji’s transport laws: Ro Filipe

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Cabinet has endorsed five key amendments to strengthen Fiji’s land transport regulations.

The changes, which take effect once gazetted, update the Traffic Infringement Notice, Vehicles Registration and Construction, Public Service Vehicle, Driver, and Fees and Penalties regulations.

Ro Filipe says the amendments give legal effect to Cabinet-approved transport policies, including the new payment plan for overdue fines, the suspension of permit transfers through sales and purchases, the reintroduction of temporary road permits, a two-tier provisional licence system (P1 and P2), penalties for failure-to-stop-and-weigh, and increased penalties for speeding.

He says easing the rigid 90-day TIN payment requirement will allow customers with long-outstanding fines to enter structured payment plans, provided they clear fines issued since 1 January 2023.

The payment plan will only cover TINs listed in the agreement, and any default will cancel the arrangement.

The Minister adds that PSV permit transfers will only be allowed under limited circumstances such as love and affection, migration, medical grounds or death, with any pending sales-based transfers to be finalised urgently before the new rules take effect.

Ro Filipe says LTA will also have discretion to issue temporary Road Route Licences to maintain bus services when operators cannot meet obligations.

He says the new P1 and P2 licensing stages aim to improve driver development and road safety, noting Fiji has recorded 72 road deaths this year, compared to 56 for the same period last year.

Higher penalties for illegal parking, stopping and speeding will also come into force.

Ro Filipe says the reforms align with national transport priorities and reinforce Government’s commitment to safer roads and fairer transport processes.

