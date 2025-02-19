Alleged rapist remanded

A man has been remanded for charges of sexual offenses committed against a minor.

The man from Serua was produced in the Suva High Court this morning charged with five counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of rape.

The victim in the case is a 17-year-old girl.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged the man committed the offense on the minor on several occasions since 2015.

The court heard that the man had been working as a caretaker for the victim’s grandparents property when he committed the alleged offenses.

The perpetrator has opted for Legal Aid representation in this matter.

The case will be called again on March 13th for mention to check on the application made to Legal Aid.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link