Alleged murder case transferred to High Court

The case of 33- year-old Revoni Yalayala charged with the murder of a taxi driver in Lautoka, has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court today.

The alleged incident took place in Qalitu, Lautoka, where Prasad’s life was tragically cut short, his body bearing visible injuries when discovered last December.

Yalayala, opting to represent himself, faced the Lautoka Magistrates Court, where he was directed to formally file a bail application at the High Court.

He will reappear in court on the 1st of next month.