Alleged hit and run claims life

[File Photo]

A person has died following an alleged hit-and-run incident between Colo-i-Suva and Sawani early this morning.

Police have confirmed the fatality and say investigations are underway.

Authorities are working to gather more information before releasing further details.

[Photo: Supplied]

Graphic videos and images received by FBC News show blood on the road and officers at the scene.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 6 am.

