Alleged drug dealers in custody

Five men are in custody for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trade.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa says the raid was conducted by Serious and Organised Crime Unit team from Suva and the West on Thursday afternoon.

ACP Waqa says the several sachets containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine as well as dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

The Fiji Police Force calls on the public to share any information they have that can help curb the drug problem threatening our nation.