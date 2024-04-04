Airbus involved in LA incident to start flying next week

[Source: Airlines Fleet]

The Fiji Airways Airbus A350-900 that was involved in an incident in Los Angeles will be back in the skies next week.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen.

Viljoen says the aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance with their crew attending it.

He says they have to replace a few parts which they are sourcing from Airbus and once replaced, they will test the aircraft.

In terms of payment of damage, Viljoen adds this will be handled by insurance.

It’s understood that an Asiana Airlines aircraft hit a Fiji Airways elevator, which collided with the four-year-old aircraft.