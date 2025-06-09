Ageing heavy vehicles driving emissions challenge

Fiji’s growing vehicle fleet is putting pressure on the country’s climate goals, with older, fuel-hungry trucks and buses contributing disproportionately to emissions.

By the end of last year, more than 150,000 vehicles were registered nationwide. Light vehicles made up nearly 69 percent of the fleet, while heavy-duty vehicles such as vans, trucks, buses and machinery accounted for 31 percent.

These larger vehicles with their bigger engines and high fuel consumption produce more emissions than their share of the fleet suggests.

Statistics show the problem is compounded by age.

Among vehicles over 20 years old, there are 6,690 vans, 2,049 trucks and 404 buses, representing about a quarter of each category.

Most machinery vehicles were built before 2004, intensifying their environmental impact.

Although 16,343 newer vehicles entered the fleet between 2020 and 2024, they represent just 11 percent of all registered vehicles.

Experts warn this slow turnover outlines the challenge of shifting toward cleaner, more efficient or electric options.

