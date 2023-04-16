AG concerned over condemned police quarters

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga during his first ministerial visit to Levuka yesterday [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga is concerned that the Levuka Police quarters have been condemned.

During his first ministerial visit to Levuka yesterday, Siromi says it is unfortunate to see that the previous government did not pay attention to infrastructural upgrades in Levuka.

He says no good leader would allow that, as officers would then be forced to look for accommodation elsewhere and pay for it.

He says the government should have prioritized money in areas of need, such as investment in police accommodations.

“We are told that, in terms of Walesi, a huge amount of money was spent. Unaccounted for, trust money, and did go into parliament and spend on free TV. Imagine if only two million dollars were spent on the accommodation.”



Turaga reiterated that the coalition government is committed to looking after the welfare of all police officers.



