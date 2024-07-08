ADB continues to support development in Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has acknowledged the Asian Development Bank for its support in terms of development.

A courtesy visit was made by the ADB representatives to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Biman Prasad.

The Director General, of the Pacific Department, Leah Gutierrez, and Regional Director, the Pacific Sub-Regional Office, Aaron Batten, provided an update on the ongoing support in different sectors.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The sectors include the water sector, coastal operations, health, roads, and bridges, including private sector financing.

The meeting was held at the Ro Lalabalavu House on Friday.