ADB approves $135m for Fiji's water and ocean health

The Kinoya wastewater treatment plant in Suva

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $125 million concessional loan and $10 million grant to strengthen Fiji’s water security and improve ocean and environmental health.

The Healthy Oceans and Water Security Improvement Project will support the Water Authority of Fiji to undertake major upgrades to the Kinoya wastewater treatment plant in Suva, invest in creating a resilient water supply system with reduced water losses, and establish a regional training center for Pacific water and wastewater operators.

ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office’s regional director, Aaron Batten, says the upgrade of Kinoya wastewater treatment plant will significantly improve ocean health and water quality in and around Laucala Bay.

Article continues after advertisement

Batten says under the project, the wastewater treatment capacity at Kinoya will be doubled, using fit-for-purpose technologies that reduce energy usage and minimize ongoing operations and maintenance costs.

The upgraded treatment plant will reduce pollutant discharge into Laucala Bay, supporting the recovery of marine ecosystems that have been impacted by decades of rapid growth in the greater Suva area and insufficient wastewater treatment capacity.

The project is expected to strengthen the resilience of coastal ecosystems, including mangrove forests and coral reefs, which are already under stress due to rising pollution levels and increasingly impacted by climate change such as rising sea surface temperature and ocean acidification.

The project will also provide continued financing for an innovative performance-based contract to reduce water losses from Fiji’s aging pipe distribution network in the greater Suva area.

The majority of water losses in the network is attributed to physical leakage of treated water in the network.

This leads to higher operating costs for the Water Authority of Fiji and contributes to unreliable water supply in some areas. Customers can expect to see continued improvements in service continuity.

The program is expected to save 10.5 million cubic meters of water annually, while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 1,417 metric tons per year.

To strengthen opportunities for Fijian’s and Pacific Islanders to build the technical and vocational skills required to manage water supply and wastewater operations, the project will also assist WAF to establish a regional training hub for water utility operators in Lautoka.

The training will be regionally accredited and help create new pathways for skills development in the region.

This training initiative is funded by a $10 million grant from ADB’s Asian Development Fund thematic window for regional cooperation and integration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.