Acting COMPOL acknowledges concerns in the North

The Fiji Police Force will continue to prioritize safety and improvements to better serve public needs, despite concerns about perceived lapses in certain areas of the North.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew stressed this in response to ongoing concerns raised by businesses and ratepayers in Savusavu and Labasa regarding the need for increased police presence in the towns.

Both areas have reported a rise in criminal activities, arrests, and loitering in public spaces since last year, raising concerns about the safety of the public and the impact on business operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will continue to raise their concern. You know, if we have one policeman to one member of the public, people will still raise their concerns. But we will learn from it and we do the best that we can, re-strategize or re-organize ourselves and try and improve our service to the people of Fiji, not only here in Savusavu and Labasa but throughout Fiji”

Meanwhile, the Acting Commissioner also assured that security issues at the Nabouwalu port are closely monitored by the police on a daily basis.

He adds that plans are underway to establish a new facility at Nabouwalu, where CCTV cameras will be installed to significantly aid policing efforts.