ACCF remains concerned

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji says from the applications received, speeding continues to be the number one cause of fatalities from motor vehicle accidents, followed by dangerous driving and pedestrian negligence.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says over $42 million has been paid out in compensation under the no-fault scheme since January 1, 2018, of which over $29 million was for motor vehicle accidents.

He says to date, 15 lives have been lost on the roads, compared to 10 for the same period last year.

Akbar says some of these deaths could have been avoided if drivers were not driving at excessive speeds.

Meanwhile, $12 million was paid for employment accidents, and $931,500 was paid for school accidents.