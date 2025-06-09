ACCF focuses on global partnership to build it capacity

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has emphasized the importance of its partnerships with international counterparts, which it says are key to improving staff capabilities and expanding its operations.

According to Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani, the ACCF is learning from well-established institutions in Australia and New Zealand to build its internal capacity and align its systems with international best practices.

Nemani adds that a review of the Commission’s prospects showed a clear need to improve staff skills.

“I think the board is conscious of that. As you know, I’m very familiar—having lived in New Zealand for over 20 years, and in Australia. I’m accustomed to and familiar with the ACC in New Zealand and Auckland, as well as in Australia.”

In a response to a question from Standing Committee member Sachida Nand about future partnerships, Nemani says the ACCF is working to adopt improved compensation methods similar to those used by international bodies.

He notes that discussions are ongoing with the board on how to build capacity within the Commission.

Nemani reaffirmed the ACCF’s commitment to staff development and views working with international partners as crucial for delivering better compensation services

