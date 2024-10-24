Abandoned bauxite vessels set for removal

The removal of two derelict ships from Naiviqiri jetty in Bua is expected in the near future, as it is part of the lists of vessels that will be prioritized by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

This has been confirmed by MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki to FBC News after safety concerns raised regarding environmental risks it could cause to the surrounding fishing grounds, which fed a few villages along the coast of Naiviqiri.

The two ships were used for transporting bauxite but have remained at the jetty ever since the mining operation officially ceased in Nawailevu, Bua.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that they are fully aware of the two abandoned vessels in Naiviqiri, but there are still a few works that need to be finalized for their removal.

“The two ships in Naiviqiri will be removed; it is in our lists, so this also applies to all other derelict vessels around Fiji. We will begin in Suva, but surely the work will also reach other parts of Fiji.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has earlier stated that there should have been a removal process done, but he has not yet received full details of the company plans for removing the two vessels.

However, Vosarogo has also stated that he will again follow up with the vessel owners on plans and the urgency of the removal process.