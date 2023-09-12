A-G exposes alarming rise in scams targeting rural communities

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has highlighted a troubling trend plaguing the nation’s rural areas.

He states that scammers are increasingly exploiting vulnerable individuals, particularly those with limited access to education and information.

Turaga, deeply concerned about this issue, stressed the urgency of addressing it promptly.

He cited instances where scammers, both local and international, have been preying on unsuspecting residents, luring them with promises of quick earnings through EBay.

Turaga has expressed the grim reality that those least informed and most in need of financial opportunities bear the brunt of these scams.



He noted reports of individuals, unable to secure traditional employment, turning to EBay as an alternative source of income, sometimes earning up to $700.

However, this comes with considerable risks, often leading to dashed hopes.

Turaga also explained the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in effectively monitoring and prosecuting these scammers.

Despite these hurdles, he has emphasized the critical importance of investigating EBay and ensuring the platform’s accountability to protect its users in the future.

As social media emerges as a prominent avenue for exploitation, the Attorney General stressed the need to consider the general public’s level of education.



He noted that many individuals lack the necessary knowledge to navigate these platforms securely.

Turaga voiced concerns about the closure of certain businesses due to fraudulent activities.

He states that scammers were particularly drawn to rural areas, where opportunities for quick cash were alluring.

Turaga says that many scammers originate from various parts of the world, including Africa. Turaga lamented that there were also local individuals engaging in such activities.

This, he said, was disheartening, as these actions have a profound impact on the lives of those affected.

In response to this escalating problem, the A-G assures that efforts are underway to have the Government Information Department issue an advisory.

Turaga says the goal is to raise awareness and protect Fijians from falling victim to these scams.