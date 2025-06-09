$97K lost in rental car scams

[File Photo]

Rental car scams are on the rise, with Fijian consumers losing over $97,000 since 2020.

The Consumer Council has recorded 163 complaints, exposing widespread abuse in the industry.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil points out that some operators are deliberately targeting customers.

Article continues after advertisement

Complaints show delayed bond refunds, verbal abuse, and refusal to provide written agreements. In one case, a consumer paid for repairs after a breakdown and was never reimbursed.

Unregistered operators are also using social media to trick people. Some pay in full and get nothing.

The Council is working with LTA and the Rental Car Association to stop these practices. Shandil urges consumers to demand proper documents and check licences before renting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.