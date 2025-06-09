5G launch ushers in new digital era

TFL Chief Executive Charles Goundar

Telecom Fiji has officially launched its 5G network, marking a major leap in the country’s digital transformation.

Chief Executive Charles Goundar says 5G will provide faster, smarter, and more secure connectivity, enabling smart homes, smart cities, automation, and next-generation digital services.

“Today, we are not just launching a network. We are launching a vision of a more connected, innovative and resilient Fiji.”

Phase 1 of the rollout covers Suva, Nausori, Lami, Lautoka, Nadi, Denarau, Navua, Nasori, and Makoi, with Phase 2 extending to more towns and regions.

The company is also investing in a 72-kilometre fibre project to boost bandwidth and reduce weather-related disruptions between the main islands.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says 5G is more than faster internet, it is a foundation for digital education, healthcare, business, innovation, national security, and disaster response, supporting Fiji’s National Digital Strategy and empowering youth, entrepreneurs, and developers.

