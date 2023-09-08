$500K for preliminary study of new research station

The Ministry of Agriculture will undertake a preliminary study on the development of a demonstration farm and regional training centre at the Dobuilevu Research Station in Rakiraki.

This follows a $500K grant received by the government through the Ministry of the Indonesian government.

Permanent Secretary Dr Andrew Tukana says the project is the first multi-year Indonesian flagship initiative in the agriculture sector and is supported by Indonesian Aid.

“The grant will finance the preliminary study, detailed engineering design, and preparation of bidding documents for the construction of the demonstration farms at the research station in Dobuilevu, Rakiraki.”

Dr Tukana says the proper monitoring and evaluation of this project will be conducted through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

He states it would be beneficial to have representatives from Fiji in Jakarta as part of the preliminary study before starting the construction of the proposed demonstration and training centre in Rakiraki.