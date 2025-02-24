$500 bail for Punja

Ajai Punja

Businessman Ajai Punja appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court in the last hour charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He has been released on bail in the sum of $500 with one surety.

The matter has been adjourned to 20 March.

Article continues after advertisement

Punja was arrested following a drug raid at his property in Denarau Nadi on Friday.

During the raid, police had discovered white substance and dried leaves at his property.

The white substances discovered during the raid tested negative for illicit drugs while the dried leaves returned positive for marijuana.