47 families secure homes

Forty-seven families in Tavakubu, Lautoka, have received offer letters for new homes, marking an important milestone in the government’s push to provide affordable housing for Fijians.

While presenting the documents, the Minister fir Housing, Maciu Nalumisa said the initiative is a step towards helping hardworking families’ secure decent homes.

“To all the families receiving your offer letters today, I once again congratulate you for taking this bold step. It is a very important step. It will be good for you as well as your families. This is your personal victory, and take pride in your new journey as home owners”

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa added that the Housing Authority continues to play a key role in ensuring more families transition into home ownership.

“We need to build more homes. But we need to build decent as well as affordable homes.”

He acknowledged the Housing Authority board, management, and staff for their dedication in turning government’s vision into reality, saying their commitment has made the day possible for many Fijian families.

Nalumisa also encouraged families to make use of the available loan packages to extend or improve their homes in the future.

“If you want to extend your homes, please feel free to have a discussion with the Housing Authority staff to get some loans to assist you in maybe making your house better or even extending your respective homes.”

One of the recipient, Mereani Rokotina, says this will change her family’s life after years of struggle.

“I’m happy that from the struggle life to take us to another level, we’re really happy to receive our offer letter today, which will make us first time home owners.”

The Minister added that today’s milestone demonstrates real progress in delivering on housing commitments for ordinary Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.