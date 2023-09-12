33 arrested in joint drug operation

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A special joint drug operation in Fiji’s Northern Division involving the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service led to 33 arrests.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu states that the operation began on August 19 and included officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Narcotics Bureau, assisting the Police in the North.

The focus was on suppliers, resulting in numerous arrests and drug seizures intended for sale.

The team seized marijuana ready for sale and conducted a successful raid at a kava bar, where they found hidden marijuana in a mattress.



More than 33 grams of white drugs were also confiscated, indicating a change in crime trends.

The officers seized methamphetamine in Labasa, Savusavu, and Nabouwalu, with a focus on apprehending those supplying within or to the Division.

ACP Driu notes that possession cases have increased over the last month, and the estimated street value of seized marijuana was over $1.7 million.

He emphasized the importance of information from the public in combating the illicit drug trade.

The joint operations team conducted various patrols and community awareness activities as part of their efforts.