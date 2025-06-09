300 Bila residents plead for immediate help

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

More than 300 residents of the Bila community in Martintar, Nadi, are pleading for urgent government intervention following extensive road and drainage damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Urmil.

Community spokesperson Vineel Nand says living conditions have worsened significantly since heavy rains battered the area, leaving newly constructed roads riddled with potholes, erosion and waterlogged sections.

He says the road, completed just eight months ago, has deteriorated rapidly, damaging vehicles and making daily access to the main public road difficult for students and working residents.

Large sections of nearby sugarcane fields remain flooded, while blocked drains continue to trap water across the settlement.

Parents say children now face unsafe walking conditions to reach bus stops, especially during heavy rain, while commuters struggle with muddy and uneven road surfaces.

Residents are calling for immediate drainage clearing, proper road rehabilitation and a full flood mitigation assessment to prevent recurring damage.

They have also expressed concern that they have yet to receive a visit from their advisory councillor following the cyclone.

Nand says the community is not asking for special treatment, but for safe roads, proper drainage and basic access.

The residents are urging authorities to conduct an on-site assessment before further rainfall worsens the situation.

