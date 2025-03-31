$278K in grants empower communities

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has distributed $278,000.72 in grants to support 36 communities in the Central Division and three communities on Rabi Island.

This marks the final round of disbursements for the Ministry’s Multi-Ethnic Grant program.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh explained that these grants are a reflection of the government’s commitment to empowering diverse communities and ensuring their active participation in society.

“We want to ensure that communities receive the necessary support for projects that enhance their livelihoods and preserve their cultural and spiritual spaces.”

The funds will kickstart a range of local projects aimed at fostering growth and development within ethnic communities.

The grants, Singh said, which were allocated across six categories, including cemetery, church/temple, youth/women’s groups, institutions, mandalis and villages are intended to address various community needs.

“The areas where we are giving grants include fencing, renovations for spiritual buildings such as temples, mosques, and churches, as well as musical instruments and equipment. In some places, we are also providing grants for accessibility, water management, and shared materials.”

Since its inception, the Multi-Ethnic Grant program has supported 108 community-based organizations across different divisions, funding projects from infrastructure development to the purchase of essential equipment.

Singh states that these initiatives will help strengthen local organizations, providing them with the necessary resources to support their ongoing development and improve the quality of life for their members.

