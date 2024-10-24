2,500 monthly complaints push WAF to act

The Water Authority of Fiji says they are addressing significant challenges in service delivery, as they are receiving approximately 2,500 customer complaints every month.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says this translates to over 100 complaints daily, with most issues relating to burst mains and leaking service pipes.

Dr. Chanan acknowledged that managing such a complex water network brings inevitable customer concerns but assured the public that WAF resolves 95 percent of complaints within its customer service charter standards.

Article continues after advertisement

“And that’s what keeps us really busy on a daily basis, and we use this information also to understand how the system’s behavior is and how we can improve the service delivery.”

He also highlighted the aging nature of Fiji’s water infrastructure, noting the need for upgrades.

He says Fiji’s pipe network is old, it’s leaking, and it needs replacement, acknowledging the urgency of the situation.

Dr. Chanan adds that in response to the issue, WAF’s board has awarded a performance-based contract to Miya, a global leader in water loss reduction and network management.

Miya will collaborate with WAF’s operations team to enhance leak detection and minimize water loss.

He says this partnership is expected to improve service reliability and reduce wastage, reflecting WAF’s commitment to better management of Fiji’s water supply system.