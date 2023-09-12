22 attend cyber investigation workshop

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Twenty-two officers graduated from a one-week workshop on cyber investigations facilitated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Australian Federal Police’s Cyber Safety Pasifika Program and New Zealand Police.

The Cyber Investigation course provides the officers with a comprehensive coverage of cybercrime investigation, encompassing methods, techniques, and tools used to investigate various digital threats and security incidents.

US Embassy Regional Security Officer Special Agent Sam McRae says the workshop has introduced new methods of investigating the ever-evolving world of cybercrime.

He says the U.S State Department, and the FBI, have partnered to provide similar training throughout the world.

McRae says that the U.S and the FBI will be discussing ways in which they can conduct the next stage of the workshop.

Fiji revenue and Customs Service ICT Security Analyst Ryan Prasad says the workshop included an overview of cybercrimes and their implications on individuals and organizations.

The participants were from Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.