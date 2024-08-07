$21million upgrade for informal settlements

The Ministry of Housing has secured development leases from the Ministry of Lands to initiate developments in four informal settlements situated on State land.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa reveals that the targeted settlements include Cuvu in Sigatoka, Sasawira in Nausori, River Road in Nasinu and Wainicaubati in Nasinu.

In total, he says the upgrade of these three settlements on State land is projected to benefit 769 households with an estimated development cost of approximately $21 million.

The development at Cuvu Settlement, occupying 9.3 acres was completed in 2022.

This included the installation of essential infrastructure such as drainage, roads, footpaths and basic utilities.

Following resident disputes, the survey plan was revised and approved in December 2023 to accommodate their concerns.

Nalumisa says earlier this year, the Ministry initiated the lot allocation process, distributing application forms to current residents in line with the Lot Allocation Policy.

Lomara Associates appraised the market value of each lot, enabling the Lot Allocation Committee to identify households eligible for government assistance.

He adds that the development of the Cuvu settlement amounted to $3.7 million.

Upon the completion of the lot allocation process, Nalumisa adds that 105 households in Cuvu will gain legal ownership of house blocks with 99-year lease titles.