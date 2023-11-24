2022 General Election Joint Report submitted

Electoral Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission have submitted the 2022 General Election Joint Report to the Office of the President and to the Speaker of Parliament.

The report was submitted on Monday.

The Joint Report comprehensively outlines the processes involved in the 2022 General Election.

It details the legal responsibilities of both the EC and the FEO as well as their collective recommendations.

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali commended the diligence of the newly constituted EC in swiftly addressing the requirements to compile and submit the Joint Report.

Malimali says the Commission had responded to each of the recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group and proposed several additional recommendations, some of which anticipated the forthcoming legislative review of electoral laws.

She says the Commission has called on the government to consider the implementation of temporary special measures to enhance gender diversity and women’s representation in Parliament and to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy the same rights and opportunities to vote and stand for election as others.

These recommendations are in line with Fiji’s obligations under international law.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa also acknowledged the accomplishment of submitting the long-awaited Joint Report.